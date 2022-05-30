The Brazilian authorities awarded around 950 MW of renewables capacity in the nation's latest auction, including 183 MW of wind, 400 MW of thermal capacity, and 189.5 MW of small-sized hydroelectric power. The final average price for solar came in at $0.0376/kWh.From pv magazine LatAm Empresa de Pesquisa Energetica (EPE), a Brazilian government-run energy agency, allocated around 166 MW of PV capacity in its A-4 energy auction on Friday. Overall, the EPE assigned around 950 MW of renewable energy capacity in the auction. This included 183 MW of wind power, 400 MW of thermal capacity, and 189.5 ...

