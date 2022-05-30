Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022

WKN: 807435 ISIN: SE0000862997 Ticker-Symbol: BNF 
Tradegate
27.05.22
16:23 Uhr
13,095 Euro
-0,135
-1,02 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 18:29
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in BillerudKorsnäs (177/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in BillerudKorsnäs AB (BILL) due to a rights issue. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 176/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071858
