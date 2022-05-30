Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022
WKN: 807435 ISIN: SE0000862997 Ticker-Symbol: BNF 
Tradegate
27.05.22
16:23 Uhr
13,095 Euro
-0,135
-1,02 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILLERUDKORSNAES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILLERUDKORSNAES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,20013,65019:04
12,92013,56019:04
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 18:29
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in BillerudKorsnäs AB in connection with the rights issue

In connection with the rights issue in BillerudKorsnäs AB, attached warrants
with BillerudKorsnäs ABshare (BILL) as underlying will be recalculated. The
recalculations will be effective as from May 31, 2022. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071860
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.