Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2022) - RP Investment Advisors LP ("RPIA") was founded in 2009 with a simple goal - to build an alternative fixed income investment management firm that provides thoughtful investment solutions for our investors aimed at generating strong risk-adjusted returns.

We are committed to transferring economies of scale to our institutional investors and passing on benefits that allow them to retain a greater share of their investment returns.

With this in mind, we are pleased to announce a reduction in the fixed administration fee for Class O Units of the RP Strategic Income Plus Fund, effective June 2, 2022. The change will be reflected in the 2022 simplified prospectus of the Fund.

As such, the resultant change in the fixed administration fee will be as follows:

RP Strategic Income Plus Fund Class O (RPD120) fixed administration fee will be lowered from 0.25% to 0.15%.

About RPIA

RPIA is a specialized fixed income manager with deep expertise in corporate bonds and active interest rate management. The firm was founded in 2009 by a highly experienced team who had previously run the global fixed income arm of Canada's largest bank. Based in Toronto, RPIA now has over 80 employees including investment and risk management professionals with a collective experience set complementary to that of our founders. More than ten years in, we are now managing over $6 billion for a broad investor base of institutions and private clients. RPIA remains independent, privately owned by our employees who have $170 million invested alongside our investors.

Media Contact:



Liam O'Sullivan

losullivan@rpia.ca

647-776-1779

