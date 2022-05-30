GameSquare Esports Inc.: GameSquare Esports Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Grows to More Than USD$5.0 Million (C$6.5 Million)

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(FRA:29Q1)(OTCQB:GMSQF) ("GameSquare", "GameSquare Esports" or the "Company"), a gaming and esports company, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (all amounts in USD dollars, unless otherwise indicated). The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its Q1 FY2022 financial results and provide a business update on May 31, 2022, at 8:00 am ET. The Company has changed its presentation currency to USD to reflect its focus on pursuing business opportunities in the large and rapidly growing US gaming and esports market and that the majority of our revenue is expected to be in USD.

Q1 2022 Highlights

GameSquare reported revenue of $5,040,074 in the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $820,129 in Q1 2021;

The Company's Agency services segment generated revenue of $2,994,212 (Europe $1,268,397 and North America $1,725,815) in the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $820,129 in Q1 2022. The Company's Agency services segment represents its esports agencies, which generate revenue through talent management, influencer promotional fees and consulting;

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company's Teams segment generated revenue of $1,923,362. The Company did not report a Teams segment in Q1 2022. The Company's Teams segment represents its esports teams, which generate revenue through sponsorship, prizes, and player related revenue;

The Company launched Fourth Frame Studios on March 1, 2022, which generated $122,500 of revenue since its launch. Fourth Frame Studios creates bespoke content for major brands and esports organizations and is the sole contributor to the Content Production segment;

The Agency services segment generated gross profit of $882,626, the Teams segment generated a gross profit of $793,862, and Content production posted a gross profit loss of $31,287 in the three months ended March 31, 2022;

Generated a loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022, of $3,993,629. Excluding non-cash expenses, the Company would have reported a loss of $2,735,256;

Complexity Gaming signed sponsorship agreement with Arterra, a digital collectibles and NFT platform for esports and gaming;

Named award winning director and producer Oluwafemi "Femi" Okusanya, former VP of Content at FaZe Clan, as head of newly formed Fourth Frame Studios;

Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore, a leading Battle Royale content creator and former professional Fortnite competitor with more than 7 million aggregate social followers, joined Complexity Gaming and GameSquare Esports;

Lenovo joined Complexity Gaming as lead sponsor with naming rights of the Lenovo Legion Esports Center in a multi-year agreement;

in a multi-year agreement; Grew aggregate social following and media network to more than 220 million.

Subsequent Events

Increased 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $23.5 - $25 million (C$30 to C$32 million);

Announced a $3.0 million non-brokered private placement which includes new strategic long-term investors and closed the first tranche of C$2.8 million;

Entered LOI for a $5.0 million revolving credit facility, increasing access to more than $8.0 million of capital in addition to its current cash on hand;

Global football sensation and LA Galaxy striker, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, joined Complexity Stars;

Expanded the Army MWR Partnership with a bigger Soldier Showdown tournament series; and

tournament series; and Announced that Dairy MAX had renewed tis sponsorship with Complexity Gaming and selected Gamesquare Esports as its Creative Agency for Gaming.

Management Commentary

"We continue to make excellent progress building a leading esports and gaming company. We exceeded our internal sales target for Q1 2022, and we are progressing well on our path to profitability," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Our sales pipeline is robust, and we continue to see significant growth in the number and size of RFPs for our agency businesses and sales activity within Complexity Gaming. We believe that the effect of operating leverage will become increasingly evident throughout 2022 as we have invested in the foundation necessary to support our rapid growth and become a profitable esports and gaming business."

"We are adding new revenue generating opportunities throughout the business including TimTheTatman's Tailgate 2-day gaming festival and the launch of Fourth Frame Studios, led by Oluwafemi "Femi" Okusanya. These are differentiating Gamesquare and attracting some of the most talented and recognizable professionals in gaming. We are focused on increasing our scale, while pursuing opportunities that require low capital investments and enhance margins. At the same time, we continue to optimize our expense structure. The Company has access to capital that will enable us to meet our business objectives without having to rely on additional equity financing in the near term. We believe that we have built a great platform, with great people doing great things and our audience of more than 220 million is leading to more brand opportunities as evidenced by Lenovo, Jack-in-the-Box, and Arterra Labs. The trends in esports point to growing engagement by global brands, and we believe the GameSquare family of companies are at the intersection of culture, commerce, and investment."

Financial Review

($ U.S. dollars) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 Three months ended

February 28, 2021 (Restated)* Revenue 5,040,074 820,129 Cost of sales 3,394,873 726,744 Gross profit 1,645,201 93,385 Other income Interest and other income 3,020 335 Total other income 3,020 335 Expenses Salaries, consulting and management fees 2,660,889 411,308 Player compensation 439,685 - Professional fees 393,243 39,361 General office expenses 330,216 57,877 Selling and marketing expenses 282,438 - Travel expenses 255,685 205 Shareholder communications and filing fees 21,321 44,465 Interest expense 90,105 27 Foreign exchange loss 3,896 16,802 Change in provision for reclamation deposit - (75,119) Share-based compensation 500,143 73,455 Amortization 682,558 96,904 Total expenses 5,660,179 665,285 Loss for the period before income taxes (4,011,958) (571,565) Income tax (recovery) (18,329) (30,635) Loss for the period (3,993,629) (540,930) Other comprehensive loss Items that will subsequently be reclassified to operations: Foreign currency translation 103,775 154,078 Total comprehensive loss for the period (3,889,854) (386,852) (Loss) profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent (4,007,347) (540,930) Non-controlling interest 13,718 - (3,993,629) (540,930) Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.02) (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 244,381,900 52,167,059

Conference Call Details

CEO Justin Kenna and President and Chairman Kevin Wright are scheduled to host a conference call for the investment community to discussthe financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Analysts and interested investors can join the call via the details below:

Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/gamesquare2022q1.html

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd. ("Code Red"), an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. ("Reciprocity"), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity's gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, Inc. ("GCN"), a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA. The Company continues to seek to acquire additional strategic assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets, and more broadly, in sports and entertainment.

