Wärtsilä Oyj: Wärtsilä and Anglo-Eastern reach major milestone in 'connecting ships' to improve safety and environmental sustainability

HELSINKI, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wärtsilä Voyage, part of the technology group Wärtsilä, and ship manager Anglo-Eastern are proud to announce a significant milestone in their joint project to improve safety and environmental sustainability at sea. As of April 2022, more than 500 vessels in Anglo-Eastern's fleet have been fitted with Wärtsilä Voyage's Fleet Optimisation Solutions (FOS), a cutting-edge decision support software platform for voyage planning, charter-party compliance, fuel efficiency, and fleet performance management.

"Wärtsilä Voyage has invested heavily in new digitally enabled strategies, and by partnering with them, we gain capabilities that assist us and our shipowner clients to be the leaders in digitalisation, safety, and sustainability. Wärtsilä Voyage is leading in the digital journey of the maritime industry, which makes them the ideal partner for us and our own digital journey," said Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO, Anglo-Eastern.

"By working in close cooperation, Anglo-Eastern and Wärtsilä have been able to create a valuable and much needed software solution that greatly benefits merchant fleet operations. With our input incorporated in product development, the result is a fantastic, holistic solution that helps us with every aspect of fleet management," commented Capt. Pradeep Chawla, Managing Director of Group QHSE and Training, Anglo-Eastern.

Wärtsilä Voyage's FOS is a shared digital platform that helps to monitor, manage and optimise everyday processes on board and onshore. By combining cloud-based analytics and artificial intelligence, FOS reduces workload and provides all stakeholders with a clear overview of their fleet's performance.

"One of the key advantages of our FOS platform is that it's flexible and scalable, remaining responsive to the maturity of each shipping company's own digital journey. We believe in digitalisation as the path towards decarbonisation, and that means delivering a solution that can future-proof a fleet and optimise not just the 'right now', but also the long-term," said Sean Fernback, President, Wärtsilä Voyage, and Executive Vice President, Wärtsilä. "Passing the 500 installations milestone with Anglo-Eastern is an important step in the mission of both companies to drive sustainability through cutting-edge technology."

Anglo-Eastern is a leading global provider of independent ship management services, with 650 vessels under full technical management, over 250 under crew management, and a technical services division that has overseen more than 450 new buildings and conversions. Anglo-Eastern and Wärtsilä have a long-term partnership spanning almost three decades.

The original order for the FOS deliveries was placed in October 2019 and was reported to be the maritime industry's largest software contract ever at the time.

