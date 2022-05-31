Occlutech Holding AG: Occlutech Announces Changes to the Executive Management Team

SCHAFFHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Occlutech Holding AG

Occlutech Holding AG (Occlutech), a leading specialist provider in minimally invasive structural heart implants has changed its Executive Management Team with three new members. Thomas Okke Frahm has been recruited as VP IT while Sakarias Lindell and Luis Martin-Parras, both with a long history at the company, take on new positions as VP People & Culture and VP Supply Chain & Manufacturing respectively, and become members of the Executive Team.

Occlutech's new members of the Executive Management Team have extensive experience within their areas of expertise and responsibility as follows:

Thomas Okke Frahm (VP IT). Born in 1972, he holds a degree in Marketing Management from Copenhagen Business School and has also carried out studies at the IMD Business School in Lausanne. Thomas has over 25 years of experience of IT strategy and transformation and from business development within the digital landscape. Thomas has previously held similar roles at the Danish companies Vestas, Nilfisk, Christian Hansen and Maersk.

Sakarias Lindell (VP People & Culture). Born in 1981, he studied Management and Behavioral Science at Scandinavian International University, Sweden and has been Site Manager of Occlutech International since 2019. Sakarias has 20 years of experience from Medtech in various positions within sales and supply chain. His experience includes being a Management Consultant for Performax, Area Sales Manager for Olympus, Abbot Vascular and coaching the Swedish National Gymnastics Team.

Luis Martin-Parras (VP Supply Chain & Manufacturing). Born in 1962, he holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain and has been the Managing Director of Occclutech GmbH since 2016. Luis has over 20 years of international experience in academic R&D environments and the Biotech/Medtech industry, with extensive experience in establishing, developing and leading company subsidiaries, R&D and supply chain operations and cross-functional teams. Luis has also been in charge of overseeing the Supply Chain & Manufacturing in the German entity since many years.

"Occlutech is committing itself to an exciting development and growth phase. It is with great pleasure that I can announce three new members of the Executive Management Team. Their expertise and experience from Occlutech will contribute significantly to our continued growth journey," says Sabine Bois, CEO, Occlutech.

Occlutech's Executive Management Team consists of eight members as on June 1, 2022. Besides Sabine Bois (CEO) and the three new members mentioned above it also includes Oshri Budana (Global Head of Operations), Frank Dallmann (VP R&D), Stefan Kleidon (VP Sales & Marketing) and Lars Wadell (CFO).



