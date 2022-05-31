Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of
issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)
|Day of
transaction
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|25/05/2022
FR0010309096
25
31.00
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
25
31.00
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/05/2022 10:05:28
FR0010309096
31.00
EUR
20
XPAR
00309704468EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
25/05/2022 13:55:34
FR0010309096
31.00
EUR
5
XPAR
00309754477EXPA1
Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
