Dienstag, 31.05.2022
Innocan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 
PR Newswire
31.05.2022 | 08:04
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 30

31 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 30 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 379.9927 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 381.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 377 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,659,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,432,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 30 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
323381.00 08:26:5200059194203TRLO0LSE
1000381.00 08:54:2700059195201TRLO0LSE
365381.00 08:56:1800059195247TRLO0LSE
1565380.50 09:16:1500059195894TRLO0LSE
1354380.50 09:16:1500059195893TRLO0LSE
102380.50 09:16:1500059195898TRLO0LSE
490380.50 09:16:1500059195897TRLO0LSE
400380.50 09:16:1500059195896TRLO0LSE
927380.50 09:16:1500059195895TRLO0LSE
1102381.00 09:28:5800059196462TRLO0LSE
595381.00 09:29:0700059196466TRLO0LSE
204380.50 09:29:2900059196484TRLO0LSE
667380.50 09:29:2900059196487TRLO0LSE
500380.50 09:29:2900059196486TRLO0LSE
238380.50 09:29:2900059196485TRLO0LSE
1225381.00 09:36:2900059196716TRLO0LSE
1318380.50 09:39:4800059196929TRLO0LSE
1593380.00 09:39:5000059196930TRLO0LSE
221379.50 09:44:0200059197119TRLO0LSE
500379.50 09:44:0200059197118TRLO0LSE
119379.50 09:44:0200059197117TRLO0LSE
500379.50 09:44:0200059197116TRLO0LSE
371379.50 09:44:0200059197115TRLO0LSE
191380.00 09:44:0200059197121TRLO0LSE
2144380.00 09:44:0200059197120TRLO0LSE
225380.00 10:02:0000059197822TRLO0LSE
495380.00 10:02:0000059197821TRLO0LSE
495380.00 10:02:0000059197820TRLO0LSE
275380.00 10:02:0000059197819TRLO0LSE
930379.00 10:22:2700059198700TRLO0LSE
500379.00 10:22:2700059198699TRLO0LSE
60379.00 10:22:2700059198701TRLO0LSE
1312379.00 10:41:5800059199371TRLO0LSE
67379.00 10:55:5800059199694TRLO0LSE
386379.00 10:55:5800059199693TRLO0LSE
29379.00 10:55:5800059199692TRLO0LSE
1354379.00 11:02:2600059199852TRLO0LSE
436378.50 11:02:2800059199854TRLO0LSE
1132378.50 11:02:2800059199853TRLO0LSE
322377.50 11:41:4900059200754TRLO0LSE
500377.50 11:41:4900059200751TRLO0LSE
500377.50 11:41:4900059200750TRLO0LSE
102377.50 11:41:4900059200749TRLO0LSE
1584377.00 11:48:3900059200915TRLO0LSE
433377.50 12:18:0200059201802TRLO0LSE
504377.50 12:18:0200059201801TRLO0LSE
406377.50 12:18:0200059201800TRLO0LSE
1502377.00 12:49:0200059202805TRLO0LSE
147379.50 13:43:2600059204803TRLO0LSE
500379.50 13:44:1800059204825TRLO0LSE
1000379.50 13:44:1800059204824TRLO0LSE
1000379.50 13:44:1800059204823TRLO0LSE
992379.50 13:44:1800059204826TRLO0LSE
205380.00 13:44:18 00059204827TRLO0LSE
2058380.00 13:44:1800059204828TRLO0LSE
1372380.00 13:44:1800059204829TRLO0LSE
501380.00 13:53:4200059205043TRLO0LSE
890380.00 13:53:4200059205042TRLO0LSE
1488380.00 14:08:4800059205537TRLO0LSE
1551380.00 14:08:4800059205536TRLO0LSE
645380.00 14:08:4800059205540TRLO0LSE
400380.00 14:08:4800059205539TRLO0LSE
336379.50 14:32:5100059206854TRLO0LSE
500379.50 14:32:5100059206853TRLO0LSE
575379.50 14:32:5100059206852TRLO0LSE
253379.50 14:32:5100059206851TRLO0LSE
1200379.50 14:32:5100059206850TRLO0LSE
400379.50 14:32:5100059206856TRLO0LSE
455379.50 14:32:5100059206855TRLO0LSE
232379.00 14:50:5700059207774TRLO0LSE
455379.00 15:01:5100059208385TRLO0LSE
461379.00 15:10:2700059208729TRLO0LSE
275379.00 15:19:0300059209134TRLO0LSE
704380.50 15:43:0300059210330TRLO0LSE
313380.50 15:43:0300059210331TRLO0LSE
570380.50 15:43:0300059210332TRLO0LSE
469380.50 15:43:0300059210334TRLO0LSE
72380.50 15:43:0300059210335TRLO0LSE
872380.50 15:43:0900059210349TRLO0LSE
758380.50 15:43:0900059210348TRLO0LSE
120380.50 15:43:0900059210347TRLO0LSE
2806380.50 15:43:0900059210346TRLO0LSE
500380.50 15:43:0900059210351TRLO0LSE
500380.50 15:43:0900059210350TRLO0LSE
469381.00 15:43:0900059210352TRLO0LSE
1243381.00 15:43:0900059210353TRLO0LSE
400381.00 15:43:0900059210354TRLO0LSE
400381.00 15:43:0900059210355TRLO0LSE
226381.00 15:43:0900059210356TRLO0LSE
400381.00 15:43:0900059210358TRLO0LSE
413381.00 15:43:0900059210359TRLO0LSE
400381.00 15:43:0900059210362TRLO0LSE
413381.00 15:43:0900059210363TRLO0LSE
287379.50 15:43:1400059210373TRLO0LSE
100381.00 15:53:1100059210960TRLO0LSE
3435381.00 15:53:1100059210961TRLO0LSE
1525381.00 15:53:1100059210962TRLO0LSE
1293380.50 15:55:3000059211198TRLO0LSE
124380.50 15:55:3000059211199TRLO0LSE
1526380.50 15:56:5100059211271TRLO0LSE
215381.00 16:02:1800059211857TRLO0LSE
531381.00 16:02:1800059211858TRLO0LSE
263381.00 16:02:1800059211859TRLO0LSE
49381.00 16:02:1800059211860TRLO0LSE
400381.00 16:02:1800059211861TRLO0LSE
400381.00 16:10:2900059212540TRLO0LSE
526381.00 16:10:2900059212541TRLO0LSE
400381.00 16:10:2900059212542TRLO0LSE
400381.00 16:13:3700059212817TRLO0LSE
1457381.00 16:14:3800059212922TRLO0LSE
400381.50 16:20:2400059213553TRLO0LSE
167381.50 16:20:2400059213554TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
