Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

31 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 30 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 75,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 379.9927 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 381.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 377 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 3,659,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 242,432,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 30 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 323 381.00 08:26:52 00059194203TRLO0 LSE 1000 381.00 08:54:27 00059195201TRLO0 LSE 365 381.00 08:56:18 00059195247TRLO0 LSE 1565 380.50 09:16:15 00059195894TRLO0 LSE 1354 380.50 09:16:15 00059195893TRLO0 LSE 102 380.50 09:16:15 00059195898TRLO0 LSE 490 380.50 09:16:15 00059195897TRLO0 LSE 400 380.50 09:16:15 00059195896TRLO0 LSE 927 380.50 09:16:15 00059195895TRLO0 LSE 1102 381.00 09:28:58 00059196462TRLO0 LSE 595 381.00 09:29:07 00059196466TRLO0 LSE 204 380.50 09:29:29 00059196484TRLO0 LSE 667 380.50 09:29:29 00059196487TRLO0 LSE 500 380.50 09:29:29 00059196486TRLO0 LSE 238 380.50 09:29:29 00059196485TRLO0 LSE 1225 381.00 09:36:29 00059196716TRLO0 LSE 1318 380.50 09:39:48 00059196929TRLO0 LSE 1593 380.00 09:39:50 00059196930TRLO0 LSE 221 379.50 09:44:02 00059197119TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 09:44:02 00059197118TRLO0 LSE 119 379.50 09:44:02 00059197117TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 09:44:02 00059197116TRLO0 LSE 371 379.50 09:44:02 00059197115TRLO0 LSE 191 380.00 09:44:02 00059197121TRLO0 LSE 2144 380.00 09:44:02 00059197120TRLO0 LSE 225 380.00 10:02:00 00059197822TRLO0 LSE 495 380.00 10:02:00 00059197821TRLO0 LSE 495 380.00 10:02:00 00059197820TRLO0 LSE 275 380.00 10:02:00 00059197819TRLO0 LSE 930 379.00 10:22:27 00059198700TRLO0 LSE 500 379.00 10:22:27 00059198699TRLO0 LSE 60 379.00 10:22:27 00059198701TRLO0 LSE 1312 379.00 10:41:58 00059199371TRLO0 LSE 67 379.00 10:55:58 00059199694TRLO0 LSE 386 379.00 10:55:58 00059199693TRLO0 LSE 29 379.00 10:55:58 00059199692TRLO0 LSE 1354 379.00 11:02:26 00059199852TRLO0 LSE 436 378.50 11:02:28 00059199854TRLO0 LSE 1132 378.50 11:02:28 00059199853TRLO0 LSE 322 377.50 11:41:49 00059200754TRLO0 LSE 500 377.50 11:41:49 00059200751TRLO0 LSE 500 377.50 11:41:49 00059200750TRLO0 LSE 102 377.50 11:41:49 00059200749TRLO0 LSE 1584 377.00 11:48:39 00059200915TRLO0 LSE 433 377.50 12:18:02 00059201802TRLO0 LSE 504 377.50 12:18:02 00059201801TRLO0 LSE 406 377.50 12:18:02 00059201800TRLO0 LSE 1502 377.00 12:49:02 00059202805TRLO0 LSE 147 379.50 13:43:26 00059204803TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 13:44:18 00059204825TRLO0 LSE 1000 379.50 13:44:18 00059204824TRLO0 LSE 1000 379.50 13:44:18 00059204823TRLO0 LSE 992 379.50 13:44:18 00059204826TRLO0 LSE 205 380.00 13:44:18 00059204827TRLO0 LSE 2058 380.00 13:44:18 00059204828TRLO0 LSE 1372 380.00 13:44:18 00059204829TRLO0 LSE 501 380.00 13:53:42 00059205043TRLO0 LSE 890 380.00 13:53:42 00059205042TRLO0 LSE 1488 380.00 14:08:48 00059205537TRLO0 LSE 1551 380.00 14:08:48 00059205536TRLO0 LSE 645 380.00 14:08:48 00059205540TRLO0 LSE 400 380.00 14:08:48 00059205539TRLO0 LSE 336 379.50 14:32:51 00059206854TRLO0 LSE 500 379.50 14:32:51 00059206853TRLO0 LSE 575 379.50 14:32:51 00059206852TRLO0 LSE 253 379.50 14:32:51 00059206851TRLO0 LSE 1200 379.50 14:32:51 00059206850TRLO0 LSE 400 379.50 14:32:51 00059206856TRLO0 LSE 455 379.50 14:32:51 00059206855TRLO0 LSE 232 379.00 14:50:57 00059207774TRLO0 LSE 455 379.00 15:01:51 00059208385TRLO0 LSE 461 379.00 15:10:27 00059208729TRLO0 LSE 275 379.00 15:19:03 00059209134TRLO0 LSE 704 380.50 15:43:03 00059210330TRLO0 LSE 313 380.50 15:43:03 00059210331TRLO0 LSE 570 380.50 15:43:03 00059210332TRLO0 LSE 469 380.50 15:43:03 00059210334TRLO0 LSE 72 380.50 15:43:03 00059210335TRLO0 LSE 872 380.50 15:43:09 00059210349TRLO0 LSE 758 380.50 15:43:09 00059210348TRLO0 LSE 120 380.50 15:43:09 00059210347TRLO0 LSE 2806 380.50 15:43:09 00059210346TRLO0 LSE 500 380.50 15:43:09 00059210351TRLO0 LSE 500 380.50 15:43:09 00059210350TRLO0 LSE 469 381.00 15:43:09 00059210352TRLO0 LSE 1243 381.00 15:43:09 00059210353TRLO0 LSE 400 381.00 15:43:09 00059210354TRLO0 LSE 400 381.00 15:43:09 00059210355TRLO0 LSE 226 381.00 15:43:09 00059210356TRLO0 LSE 400 381.00 15:43:09 00059210358TRLO0 LSE 413 381.00 15:43:09 00059210359TRLO0 LSE 400 381.00 15:43:09 00059210362TRLO0 LSE 413 381.00 15:43:09 00059210363TRLO0 LSE 287 379.50 15:43:14 00059210373TRLO0 LSE 100 381.00 15:53:11 00059210960TRLO0 LSE 3435 381.00 15:53:11 00059210961TRLO0 LSE 1525 381.00 15:53:11 00059210962TRLO0 LSE 1293 380.50 15:55:30 00059211198TRLO0 LSE 124 380.50 15:55:30 00059211199TRLO0 LSE 1526 380.50 15:56:51 00059211271TRLO0 LSE 215 381.00 16:02:18 00059211857TRLO0 LSE 531 381.00 16:02:18 00059211858TRLO0 LSE 263 381.00 16:02:18 00059211859TRLO0 LSE 49 381.00 16:02:18 00059211860TRLO0 LSE 400 381.00 16:02:18 00059211861TRLO0 LSE 400 381.00 16:10:29 00059212540TRLO0 LSE 526 381.00 16:10:29 00059212541TRLO0 LSE 400 381.00 16:10:29 00059212542TRLO0 LSE 400 381.00 16:13:37 00059212817TRLO0 LSE 1457 381.00 16:14:38 00059212922TRLO0 LSE 400 381.50 16:20:24 00059213553TRLO0 LSE 167 381.50 16:20:24 00059213554TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com