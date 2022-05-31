Aurora Energy Research says in a new report that maximum green hydrogen project profitability could be achieved when solar and wind power plants are combined with electrolyzers.From pv magazine Germany Green hydrogen is considered essential when it comes to decarbonization and future energy supplies. The hydrogen economy is still in its infancy, but the German government says generation capacity will be increased to 10 GW by 2030. German consultancy Aurora Energy Research has reported that hydrogen projects with a total output of 21 GW have already been announced in Germany, but only a fraction ...

