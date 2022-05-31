Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.05.2022
Innocan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
WKN: A2JR3A ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 Ticker-Symbol: 0XP 
31.05.22
08:05 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2022 | 08:08
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Share Capital and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Argo Blockchain plc, (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining announces, in compliance with its obligations under Rules 5.6.1R and 5.6.2G of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, that as at 31 May 2022 the Company's share capital consisted of 469,677,335 ordinary shares of £0.001 each (Ordinary Shares). All of the Ordinary Shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall

Chief Executive

via Tancredi
+44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Tim Harper

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets

Jonathan Dickson

jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581

+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

Emma Valgimigli

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873

+44 7888 672 701

+44 7915 033 739

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703305/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Share-Capital-and-Total-Voting-Rights

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
