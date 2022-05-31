Observation status of AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 31, 2022 to immediately apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378) considering that AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" has convened annual general meeting with the item on agenda on the delisting of company's shares from the regulated market. Therefore the observation status to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" is also applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status in the next six (6) months it is planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted. The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 and on April 29, 2022 is still in force. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.