Dienstag, 31.05.2022
Innocan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
WKN: 626077 ISIN: LV0000100378 Ticker-Symbol: UW3 
Stuttgart
31.05.22
08:03 Uhr
0,051 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2022 | 08:29
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status of AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 31, 2022 to immediately apply an additional reason
for applied observation status to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN
LV0000100378) considering that AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" has convened annual
general meeting with the item on agenda on the delisting of company's shares
from the regulated market. 

Therefore the observation status to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" is also applied in
accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2,
Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation
status in the next six (6) months it is planned to perform activities in the
result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted. 

The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018 and on April 29, 2022
is still in force. 

The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
