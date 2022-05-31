Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
31.05.22
08:02 Uhr
1,062 Euro
-0,004
-0,38 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0641,10208:59
Dow Jones News
31.05.2022 | 08:31
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 May 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           35,000     15,000 
                            EUR1.082 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.921 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.068     GBP0.913 
 
                                    GBP0.91625 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074543

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,424,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1413       1.076         XDUB      08:53:34      00059195183TRLO0 
2266       1.076         XDUB      09:48:30      00059197261TRLO0 
27        1.076         XDUB      09:48:30      00059197260TRLO0 
4225       1.076         XDUB      09:50:16      00059197331TRLO0 
1503       1.078         XDUB      11:01:24      00059199833TRLO0 
2542       1.078         XDUB      11:01:24      00059199832TRLO0 
2520       1.082         XDUB      11:23:35      00059200323TRLO0 
1170       1.082         XDUB      11:23:35      00059200322TRLO0 
2100       1.070         XDUB      12:42:45      00059202602TRLO0 
845       1.070         XDUB      13:53:02      00059205029TRLO0 
1001       1.070         XDUB      13:53:02      00059205030TRLO0 
205       1.076         XDUB      14:20:12      00059206006TRLO0 
3337       1.076         XDUB      14:20:12      00059206008TRLO0 
2607       1.076         XDUB      14:20:12      00059206007TRLO0 
6512       1.068         XDUB      15:17:32      00059209039TRLO0 
2727       1.074         XDUB      16:07:18      00059212243TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
652       91.60         XLON      08:53:24      00059195180TRLO0 
3259       91.60         XLON      08:59:17      00059195279TRLO0 
125       92.00         XLON      11:10:04      00059199985TRLO0 
213       92.00         XLON      11:10:04      00059199984TRLO0 
2500       92.10         XLON      11:10:04      00059199986TRLO0 
427       91.30         XLON      12:42:45      00059202601TRLO0 
2605       91.30         XLON      12:42:45      00059202600TRLO0 
3114       91.50         XLON      14:58:10      00059208136TRLO0 
2105       91.70         XLON      16:04:45      00059211989TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  165057 
EQS News ID:  1364507 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.