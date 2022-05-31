DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 May 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,000 15,000 EUR1.082 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.921 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.068 GBP0.913 GBP0.91625 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074543

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,424,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1413 1.076 XDUB 08:53:34 00059195183TRLO0 2266 1.076 XDUB 09:48:30 00059197261TRLO0 27 1.076 XDUB 09:48:30 00059197260TRLO0 4225 1.076 XDUB 09:50:16 00059197331TRLO0 1503 1.078 XDUB 11:01:24 00059199833TRLO0 2542 1.078 XDUB 11:01:24 00059199832TRLO0 2520 1.082 XDUB 11:23:35 00059200323TRLO0 1170 1.082 XDUB 11:23:35 00059200322TRLO0 2100 1.070 XDUB 12:42:45 00059202602TRLO0 845 1.070 XDUB 13:53:02 00059205029TRLO0 1001 1.070 XDUB 13:53:02 00059205030TRLO0 205 1.076 XDUB 14:20:12 00059206006TRLO0 3337 1.076 XDUB 14:20:12 00059206008TRLO0 2607 1.076 XDUB 14:20:12 00059206007TRLO0 6512 1.068 XDUB 15:17:32 00059209039TRLO0 2727 1.074 XDUB 16:07:18 00059212243TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 652 91.60 XLON 08:53:24 00059195180TRLO0 3259 91.60 XLON 08:59:17 00059195279TRLO0 125 92.00 XLON 11:10:04 00059199985TRLO0 213 92.00 XLON 11:10:04 00059199984TRLO0 2500 92.10 XLON 11:10:04 00059199986TRLO0 427 91.30 XLON 12:42:45 00059202601TRLO0 2605 91.30 XLON 12:42:45 00059202600TRLO0 3114 91.50 XLON 14:58:10 00059208136TRLO0 2105 91.70 XLON 16:04:45 00059211989TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 165057 EQS News ID: 1364507 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)