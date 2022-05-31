INVISIO AB: Increase in share capital in INVISIO due to exercise of stock options

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to exercise of outstanding stock options issued to secure delivery of shares under the INVISIO employee stock option program 2019/2022, INVISIO's share capital has increased from SEK 44,540,494 to SEK 45 048 694. This is an increase of SEK 508 200, distributed among 508 200 new shares. The total number of shares and votes in the company thus amounts to 45 048 694.



INVISIO's employee stock option program 2019/2022, adopted by the general meeting of shareholders held on May 2, 2019, gives the company's employees the opportunity to acquire newly subscribed shares. During the period May 15 to June 30 the holders of employee stock options will be entitled to exercise them to acquire new shares in the company.



The employee stock option program is presented in INVISIO's annual report 2021.



For further information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: + 45 5372 7722 | email: lhh@invisio.com



Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | email: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that Invisio AB (publ) is required to publish pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the CEO, at 08:30 CEST, May 31, 2022.

