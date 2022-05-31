Region's high throughput satellite, SES-14, enables Andesat to have more capacity and flexibility to connect 280 remote sites and rural communities in Chile and Peru

Andesat, the leading satellite service provider in the Andean Region, has tapped SES to offer enhanced connectivity services via the SES-14 satellite, supporting enterprise services and universal service obligation (USO) commitments over Chile and Peru, SES announced today.

In Chile, Andesat will leverage SES-14's mix of wide beams and high throughput (HTS) spot beams to support a broad range of advanced, traffic-intensive network applications for the agro-fishing and mining industries even in the most remote areas across the country.

In Peru as part of their project Te Conectamos Perú, Andesat will boost voice and broadband connectivity access and will be able to offer high-throughput satellite services that are reliable, affordable, and cloud ready using SES's Managed Enterprise Services in 280 remote sites by the end of 2022.

Andesat has been awarded a Rural Mobile Infrastructure Operator (OIMR) license by the Peruvian Government, which is a social initiative that aims to extend mobile cellular networks to rural communities with no prior service. Through the Te Conectamos Perú project, Andesat will be able to extend Mobile LTE coverage to traditionally hard-to-reach places across the Amazon rainforest, Andean mountains and deserts, which will now benefit from high-quality communication services.

"We believe access to reliable connectivity services has a tremendously positive impact in the lives and livelihoods of people, supporting the development of communities. This partnership with SES enables us to expand our presence and capabilities across the Andean Region with game-changing, satellite-delivered telecom solutions, allowing us to offer greater opportunities and value to our customers and communities throughout rural, underserved regions," said Pablo Rasore, CEO at Andesat Group. "To further our belief, we need partners like SES that are committed to innovate with us and ensure that even the most remote populations across the region receive high-quality services."

"We're delighted to partner with Andesat to bring 3G/4G connectivity to rural communities, as well as vital broadband connectivity to key industries that allows them to implement state of the art quality control and production practices," added Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Sales for Fixed Data Americas at SES. "Geographically diverse landscape makes it challenging to build terrestrial-based infrastructure to connect business and people who live in sparsely populated regions, but this is no barrier for satellite. Satellite enables us to extend our customers' network reach wherever it is needed. Together with our partners, we are constantly innovating our ground and space-based technologies to optimise our services to deliver enhanced connectivity solutions."

Follow us on:

Twitter Facebook YouTube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About Andesat

Grupo Andesat was born as a wholesale Satellite Service Provider in Chile in 2009, but soon expanded its operations to Argentina and Perú and more recently to Ecuador. At the same time Andesat established Satelnet in the south of Chile, mainly dedicated to providing value-added solutions, originally to the Salmon Industry as well as its Ecosystem, both in land and on sea. This line of business has become part of the R&D division that develops and provides Solutions for customers of all our Companies throughout Latin America.

With the deployment of Rural Cellular Sites in Peru we believe that the expansion of Telecom Services will generate a synergic effect in these communities adding new tools for the improvement and efficiency of their production. For more information: www.grupoandesat.com and www.teconectamosperu.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005433/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com