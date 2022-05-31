Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (266/22)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). 

Short name:   ECOWVE   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0012569663
----------------------------
Order book ID: 176783   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be June 13, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
