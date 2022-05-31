AM Best will resume its popular annual Reinsurance Market Briefing at the 2022 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous) in Monte Carlo. This follows virtual reinsurance briefings in the past two years of the public health crisis, which resulted in cancellations of the Rendez-Vous conferences of 2020 and 2021.

AM Best's Reinsurance Market Briefing Rendez-Vous will once again be held as an in-person event on Sunday, 11 September at 10:15 a.m. (CEST) at the Hermitage Hotel in Monte Carlo. The briefing is a valuable opportunity for reinsurance market insight and opinion, ahead of the Rendez-Vous' busy week of bilateral meeting schedules.

It will feature AM Best's senior management and analytical personnel from the rating agency's international offices, who will also be participating in bilateral meetings throughout the reinsurance conference.

The briefing will highlight AM Best's perspective on the global reinsurance market. Agenda topics include:

AM Best's trend analysis on the global reinsurance segment;

Global reinsurance outlook and the drivers of future rating movements;

Capital management challenges;

Impact of alternative capital and ILS;

Key rating issues impacting all reinsurers;

Expanding partnerships between Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs) and reinsurers;

ESG trends in the reinsurance landscape; and

Innovation benchmarking insights.

To register online, please click on the following link: Reinsurance Market Briefing AM Best Rendez-Vous de Septembre. Please click here for further information about the next edition of the annual Rendez-Vous, which takes place across Monaco between 10-14 September.

Contacts:

