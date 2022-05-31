Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
WKN: LYX0YW ISIN: LU1841731745 Ticker-Symbol: L4K3 
31.05.22
09:09 Uhr
16,308 Euro
+0,292
+1,82 %
Dow Jones News
31.05.2022 | 09:49
Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 30-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.1133

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20526511

CODE: LCCN LN

ISIN: LU1841731745

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1841731745 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCCN LN 
Sequence No.:  165101 
EQS News ID:  1364791 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2022 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

