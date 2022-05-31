DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (AEME) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 30/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.2312

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46015034

CODE: AEME

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME Sequence No.: 165130 EQS News ID: 1364851 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)