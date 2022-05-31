iGaming-focused Skrill USA digital wallet unveils new program supporting high-limit instant deposits with PlayUp USA and other brands

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today launched a new program for its Skrill USA digital wallet that caters to the wagering preferences of high-stakes American online gamblers. Building on the recent Skrill USA product upgrade, the new program, which has been first rolled-out with the PlayUp USA sportsbook, provides enrolled players with the U.S. iGaming industry's highest limits for instantly funding a deposit.

PlayUp USA, which operates online sportsbooks in Colorado and New Jersey, was one of multiple operators to upgrade their Skrill USA integration in Q4 2021, when Paysafe rolled-out the revamped digital wallet to support instant funding of deposits and payouts. Now, PlayUp USA becomes the first American iGaming brand to offer Skrill USA's new VIP player program.

The program's launch sees Skrill USA and PlayUp USA seeking to better serve the wagering needs of VIP players, with digital wallets the preferred payment method of high-volume online bettors (7+ wagers a week), according to Paysafe's 2021 U.S. iGaming research.

Once a PlayUp USA sports bettor is onboarded into the VIP program by the operator and Skrill USA, the single transaction limit for an instantly funded deposit is increased by as much as several hundred times the standard limit, depending on individual KYC verification.

After joining the program and linking their bank account to their Skrill USA account, a player can make an instant deposit up to their pre-agreed limit, with funds fully guaranteed to PlayUp USA by Skrill. Unlike bank wire transfers, Skrill USA instant funding can be actioned 24/7, including on weekends. Deposits are fully automated, though enrolled players are assigned their own dedicated Skrill VIP account manager.

VIP players can withdraw their winnings from PlayUp USA to their Skrill USA account in real time, and they can be transferred directly to their linked bank accounts.

Skrill USA is currently rolling-out the VIP player program across its U.S. operator customers.

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said: "As part of our transformation of Skrill USA into the go-to digital wallet for American iGaming, we're delighted to launch the VIP player program with innovative brand PlayUp USA ahead of a wider roll-out. With VIP players preferring digital wallets over every other payment method, we're confident that our program and product upgrade will make Skrill USA the preferred wallet of American operators' VIP customer segments."

Kevin Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at PlayUp USA, commented: "We take great pride in taking care of our VIPs and the ability to onboard them quickly once they have cleared our due diligence protocols. Having a platform like Skrill USA allows us to have very little friction in the deposit process with our VIPs but still be fully compliant with the regulatory standards that are in place."

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over U.S. $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of May 31st, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Skrill USA, Inc.

Skrill USA has been making digital payments simple, secure and quick since 2001. We're an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for people's business and pleasure, whether they're depositing funds on a gaming site, buying online or sending money to family and friends. We also meet the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

About PlayUp

PlayUp is a next generation entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of its clients by providing an entertaining, rewarding and responsible online betting service. At its core, PlayUp develops innovative betting technologies in-house to power its brands and deliver world-class user experiences. Its energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

PlayUp's mission is to unify online betting into one platform that includes Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Parimutuel Racing, iGaming, Esports and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) where it now hosts Australia's largest and indeed some of the world's biggest prize pools in competitive peer-to-peer online betting.

The company holds online betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operates in Australia, New Zealand, India and several regulated USA states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005281/en/

Contacts:

For further information about Paysafe, please contact:

Nick Say, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications for North America, Paysafe

E: Nick.Say@paysafe.com

For further information about PlayUp USA, please contact:

Kevin Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, PlayUp USA

T: +1-312-625-9057; E: Kevin.Smith@playup.com