Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of VEF AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (93/22)

On request of VEF AB (publ), company registration number 559288-0362, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 1, 2022. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 1,096,252,478 shares (of which 12,400,000 C- shares 2019, 33,250,000 C- shares 2020, 8,312,500 C-shares 2021 and 1,042,289,978 ordinary shares). Short Name: VEFAB ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016128151 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 228862 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Number of ordinary shares to be listed: 1,042,289,978 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ----------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.