DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 30-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.8566

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29995446

CODE: LCUK LN

ISIN: LU1781541096

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541096 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUK LN Sequence No.: 165224 EQS News ID: 1365097 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365097&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2022 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)