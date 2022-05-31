DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 30-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1839.3716
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 103065343
CODE: LCJD LN
ISIN: LU1781541252
ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 165227 EQS News ID: 1365103 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
