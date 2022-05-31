DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 30-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.6066

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 147406

CODE: CLEU LN

ISIN: LU2056738490

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2056738490 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLEU LN Sequence No.: 165256 EQS News ID: 1365163 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365163&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2022 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)