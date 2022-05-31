DJ Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJU LN) Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-May-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI New Energy ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 30-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.4433
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 34946529
CODE: NRJU LN
ISIN: FR0010524777
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJU LN Sequence No.: 165194 EQS News ID: 1365035 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365035&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 31, 2022 04:44 ET (08:44 GMT)