Dienstag, 31.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
WKN: A2DT94 ISIN: DK0060816148 Ticker-Symbol: 5IJ 
Frankfurt
31.05.22
11:02 Uhr
0,011 Euro
+0,000
+1,82 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONFERIZE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONFERIZE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2022 | 11:17
96 Leser



First North Denmark: Conferize A/S - increase

New shares in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 2 June 2022. The new shares are issued due to a
private placement. 



Name:              DK0060816148   
---------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              Conferize     
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           CONFRZ      
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 115,956,855 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Change:             80,000,000 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  195,956,855 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.10     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10     
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          138515      
---------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate
Finance P/S, Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 3073 0667
