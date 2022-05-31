

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday after domestic inflation data came in much higher than expected, putting the focus on the latest Eurozone inflation flash estimate due out later in the day.



Annual inflation in the euro region is seen hitting a record high of 7.7 percent in May. A higher number could raise the possibility of a 50-bps hike in July. As far as I'm concerned, a 50-basis point hike is not off the table, European Central Bank member Klaas Knot said last week.



The benchmark DAX slipped 0.2 percent to 14,542 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Banks led losses, with Commerzbank falling more than 1 percent. Automaker Volkswagen rose 1.1 percent and technology firm Infineon was marginally higher.







