BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales decreased in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales declined a real 6.0 yearly in April and fell 1.2 percent from a month ago.
In nominal terms, retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays declined a working-day adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in April.
Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 10.0 percent yearly in April and sales of non-food declined 3.8 percent, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.2 percent in April.
Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de