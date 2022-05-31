Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Clesson, the operating company behind OPENTRACK and LABEL Foundation, has officially established a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CJ Entertainment & Media. The new collaboration has the potential to benefit both parties involved as CJ Entertainment & Media is essentially an entertainment and mass media organization founded by the CJ Group, which is among South Korea's major conglomerate corporations.

Clesson and CJ Entertainment & Media

What is there to know?

Joining Clesson is Hen, the composer of the Netflix serial 'My Liberation Notes'. Hen, from O'PEN CJ Entertainment & Media, has reportedly joined LABEL Foundation's operating company after Clesson successfully managed to enlist the services of the renowned composer as part of the collaboration. The announcement was to everyone's delight as Hen has performed in a number of South Korean music projects and is also well known for creating the soundtrack for the aforementioned Netflix series.

Clesson also serves as the main operating company behind OPENTRACK, which is at the center of both Web 2.0 as well as Web 3.0 online music education. With that in mind, Clesson shall work alongside CJ ENM to successfully onboard 'O'PEN Music' artists into 'OPENTRACK Music', thereby bringing them into LABEL Foundation's respective ecosystem.

Important details about the partnership

The strategic collaboration will commence with the creation of an OPENTRACK Music course which shall be taught by Hen. Moreover, OPENTRACK will be in charge of the MasterClass's production and content, whereas Hen will be responsible for presenting her creative songwriting process for K-dramas and movies, which also includes composing a melody, selecting chord progression, and preserving song quality.

In addition, through the onboarding of CJ ENM O'PEN artists, the new collaboration will pave the way for continued beneficial synergistic growth for both companies. Many believe that the CJ ENM network has tremendous possibilities for building MasterClasses with OPENTRACK which has since also sparked interesting discussions about future cooperation with LABEL Foundation as well.

About LABEL Foundation

LABEL Foundation is a blockchain-oriented, NFT copyright fee sharing platform which presents an incubation system to support investment, distribution, and promotion processes in order to dissolve significant obstacles to contemporary content production and investment as well as to deconstruct the biased profit distribution structure which currently exists in this industry.

It uses the $LBL native token, which is an Ethereum-based governance and utility token which may be utilized to fuel the expansion of LABEL's ecosystem in various ways. The token is therefore mainly utilized to establish the platform's fundamental token economy by functioning as a governance, staking and payment unit.

Clesson and OPENTRACK, regarded as a systematic and practical music education firm in South Korea, has therefore joined LABEL and features over 200 professional teachers in Korea and 25 top musicians from 7 major nations across the globe.

