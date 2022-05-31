Anzeige
WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Stuttgart
31.05.22
12:37 Uhr
112,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
31.05.2022 | 12:56
Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Results

Ferguson to Issue Third Quarter Results And Host Conference Call on June 14, 2022

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) announces today that it will issue its third quarter results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The results will be available on Ferguson's website at www.fergusonplc.com from 6:50 a.m. ET/11:50 a.m. BST.

A webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at www.fergusonplc.com.

A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time at www.fergusonplc.com/en/investors-and-media/results-and-reports.html. An archived version of the webcast and slide presentation will be available for 12 months after the live event.

About Ferguson

Ferguson is a $23B leading North American value-added distributor providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG). For more information, please visit fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information please contact:

Investor InquiriesMedia Inquiries
Brian Lantz
Vice President, IR and Communications
Ferguson
+1 224 285 2410
Brian.lantz@ferguson.com		John Pappas
Director, Financial Communications
Ferguson
+1 484 790 2727
John.pappas@ferguson.com

Pete Kennedy
Director, Investor Relations
Ferguson
+1 757 603 0111
Peter.kennedy@ferguson.com
Jonathan Doorley
Partner
Brunswick
+1 212 333 3810
jdoorley@brunswick.com

Rebecca Kral
Director
Brunswick
+1 917 818-9002
Rkral@brunswick.com

# # #

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703341/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Results

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
