Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Results

Ferguson to Issue Third Quarter Results And Host Conference Call on June 14, 2022

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) announces today that it will issue its third quarter results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The results will be available on Ferguson's website at www.fergusonplc.com from 6:50 a.m. ET/11:50 a.m. BST.

A webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at www.fergusonplc.com.

A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time at www.fergusonplc.com/en/investors-and-media/results-and-reports.html. An archived version of the webcast and slide presentation will be available for 12 months after the live event.

About Ferguson

Ferguson is a $23B leading North American value-added distributor providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG). For more information, please visit fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For further information please contact:

Investor Inquiries Media Inquiries Brian Lantz

Vice President, IR and Communications

Ferguson

+1 224 285 2410

Brian.lantz@ferguson.com John Pappas

Director, Financial Communications

Ferguson

+1 484 790 2727

John.pappas@ferguson.com

Pete Kennedy

Director, Investor Relations

Ferguson

+1 757 603 0111

Peter.kennedy@ferguson.com

Jonathan Doorley

Partner

Brunswick

+1 212 333 3810

jdoorley@brunswick.com

Rebecca Kral

Director

Brunswick

+1 917 818-9002

Rkral@brunswick.com

