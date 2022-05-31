

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT and Ericsson (ERIC) announced a new partnership to provide commercial 5G private networks in the UK. Under the multi-year contract, BT will sell next-generation mobile network technology products to businesses and organizations in sectors such as manufacturing, defense, education, retail, healthcare, transport and logistics.



Ericsson Private 5G is a fit-for-purpose private network solution that provides guaranteed high-performing indoor and outdoor 5G cellular coverage, making it suitable for a range of uses - particularly in environments such as factories, education campuses and other large sites.







