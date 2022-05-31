Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 31.5.2022 MINI FUTURES (Record Id 202623) The correct segment is HEL Warrants US Extend AE. The change will be valid as of June 1, 2022. Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 3 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 31.5.2022. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1072116