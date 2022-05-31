AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Subsidiary Departure Lounge Inc. Signs Reseller Partner Agreement with Cutting-Edge Motion Capture Technology Company, Move.Ai

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0) subsidiary Departure Lounge Inc., a Vancouver, BC-based company offering a range of Metaverse-related technologies and creative services ("Departure Lounge") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Reseller Agreement with Move.ai, a UK-based provider of a cutting-edge motion capture platform and associated technologies ("Move"). The agreement further enhances Departure Lounge's ability serve as the 'gateway to the Metaverse' by adding advanced motion capture to its range of tools and technologies.

Announcement Highlights

The Move.ai platform is the future of motion capture - extracting natural human motion from video using advanced AI, computer vision, biomechanics and physics, automatically retargeting data to character rigs using standard cameras and mobile devices.

Departure Lounge will act as a Move.ai representative and reseller in North America, using Move's platform for its own motion capture requirements at its studio in Vancouver, offering Move-based motion capture services to customers across the territory, and hosting, selling, and supporting the Move platform in the territory.

Departure Lounge will be featuring the Move.ai technology on its booth at the forthcoming Augmented World Expo 2022 Conference, June 1st to June 3rd, 2022, at the Santa Clara Convention Centre in Santa Clara, CA.

Founded in March 2019 by Tino Millar, a computer vision PhD at Imperial College London, Move.ai is defining the future of motion capture - extracting natural human motion from video using advanced AI, computer vision, biomechanics, and physics. The system uses machine vision to capture up to 100,000 data points on a person compared with 10 to 15 points with traditional mocap, automatically retargeting data to character rigs. The platform uses standard cameras or mobile devices, removes the need for traditional motion capture suits which can be restrictive and uncomfortable, resulting in sensor drift, interference and extensive data clean up. The result is a flexible, powerful platform that is typically more cost-effective and accessible than traditional motion capture setups.

"The addition of Move.ai and its mind-blowing motion capture technology into Departure Lounge reinforces our commitment to assembling a synergistic range of cutting-edge real time and virtual production tools and technologies under one roof," said James Hursthouse, CEO at Departure Lounge. "We are building upon the foundation we have established with the Metastage Volumetric Capture Stage, to develop a 'one-stop-shop' for solutions that unlock the potential of the Metaverse. These components are the building blocks for the next generation of fully immersive, creative content development across 2D screens, mixed reality, and fully immersive virtual experiences."

"We are definitely operating in a space where creativity and technology come together," said Move.ai COO, Anthony Ganjou. "Departure Lounge blends a focus on tools and tech with and experienced creative team that can demonstrates their value and support clients with creative projects. We are looking forward to working with the team to expand Move's presence across North America."

Departure Lounge recently announced it would be a keystone partner in plans for a Metaverse Innovation Centre as part of an education collaboration agreement with Vancouver's Centre for Digital Media. Training initiatives and collaborative projects being planned as part of the MIC will also have access to Move.ai technology.

About Departure Lounge Inc.

Departure Lounge Inc. was established in June 2021 to combine the founding team's expertise to capitalise on the massive opportunity represented by the ongoing transition to the Metaverse. The company offers innovative tools and technologies to facilitate access to the Metaverse, a creative services team to help build the Metaverse, and a Web3 consultancy team to monetize the Metaverse. Departure Lounge's main facility occupies over 7,000 sq ft of space at Vancouver's Centre for Digital Media ("CDM") and houses the Metastage Volumetric Capture Stage and Move.ai motion capture rig, alongside its creative services team. Departure Lounge was acquired by AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD) in December 2021. Departure Lounge operates as an independent business unit while taking full advantage of the high-performance cloud and compute solutions being offered by AMPD Technologies Inc.

About Move.ai

Move.ai develops patent pending AAA quality marker-less motion capture technology powered by computer vision and deep learning. Our software runs off any camera, can capture any relative volume size and can be deployed in any environment on the planet.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD), through its operating subsidiaries, AMPD Technologies Inc., Cloud A Computing Inc., and Departure Lounge Inc., provides a range of high-performance computing infrastructure and technology solutions designed to host, build, and monetize the Metaverse.

Additional information about the company is available on SEDAR and on our websites at http://www.ampd.tech, http://www.dlxr.ca, and https://www.clouda.ca

