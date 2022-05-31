Positive Results from the Phase 3 PARADIGM Study in Japanese Patients with Colorectal Cancer to be Presented During the Plenary Session at ASCO, in Collaboration with Amgen

Overall Survival Data to be Presented during Oral Sessions at both ASCO and EHA from the Phase 3 ECHELON-1 Trial in Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma, in Partnership with Seagen

Pipeline Presentations Highlight Progress with Programs Harnessing Innate Immunity to Outsmart Cancer and Improve Patients' Lives

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK)("Takeda") today announced that it will present data at two upcoming scientific congresses this spring: the 58th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), June 3-7 in Chicago, Ill. and the 30th Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA), June 9-12 in Vienna, Austria. Takeda's latest research in oncology focuses on enhancing and improving patient care while exploring novel approaches for patients with limited treatment options.

Data presentations span a range of cancers, including lymphoma, leukemia, multiple myeloma and non-small cell lung cancer, including early insights into investigational therapies that leverage the innate immune system.

"Our data at this spring's medical congresses are indicative of our quest to outsmart cancer and our ability to work collaboratively with partners to further our research capabilities," said Christopher Arendt, Ph.D., Head of Oncology Cell Therapy and Therapeutic Area Unit of Takeda. "In addition to sharing data on currently approved therapies, we look forward to presenting early findings from our innate immunity clinical programs many of which are exploring novel mechanisms of action that we believe have the power to advance the field of oncology and recast current standards of care."

A full list of company-sponsored abstracts are available for ASCO and EHA.

Takeda's Commitment to Oncology

Our core R&D mission is to deliver novel medicines to patients with cancer worldwide through our commitment to science, breakthrough innovation and passion for improving the lives of patients. Whether it's with our hematology therapies, our robust pipeline, or solid tumor medicines, we aim to stay both innovative and competitive to bring patients the treatments they need. For more information, visit www.takedaoncology.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

