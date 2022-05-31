BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Market to Reach $12.16 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon capture utilization and storage market is projected to reach $12.16 billion in terms of revenue by 2031 at a CAGR of 19.2%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) involves the capture of CO2 from huge point sources, including power generation, cement industries, or other industrial facilities that use fossil fuels or biomass for fuel.

In the report, three types of carbon capture technologies, namely, pre-combustion capture, oxy-fuel combustion, and post-combustion capture, have been considered. Post-combustion capture is one of the proven technologies for CO2 capture from flue gases. The majority of the carbon capture plant utilizes this technology for reasons such as easy availability and lower cost of installation.

Growth in the CCUS market is being driven by the increasing focus on reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, supportive government initiatives, and increasing demand for CO2 for enhanced oil recovery (EOR).

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Pooja Tanna, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The carbon capture utilization and storage is expected to be the best option for reducing carbon footprints. With the increasing investments globally and the rising government support through incentives, the growth of the CCUS industry is expected to be exponential."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Fluor Corporation

Exxon Mobil

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Linde Plc

Aker Carbon Capture

Royal Dutch Shell

Climeworks

Get FREE Sample Report Here

