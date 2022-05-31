AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 98th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of AECI held today, 31 May 2022, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Resolutions Votes cast disclosed as a

percentage in relation to the total number of shares voted at the meeting



Ordinary shares (Ord)

B ordinary shares (B Ord) Number of shares voted Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital (%)*

Ordinary shares (Ord)

B ordinary shares (B Ord) Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital (%)*

Ordinary shares (Ord)

B ordinary shares (B Ord) For (%) Against (%) Ordinary resolution No. 1: Reappointment of independent auditor 96,63 Ord

100,00 B Ord 3,37 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 537 420 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0.02 Ord

0.00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director -

Dr KDK Mokhele 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 536 920 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director -

Mr SA Dawson 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 536 920 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director -

Mr WH Dissinger 99,99 Ord

100.00 B Ord 0.01 Ord

0.00 B Ord 88 536 920 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83.91 Ord

100.00 B Ord 0.02 Ord

0.00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 3: Appointment of

Ms PA Mishic O'Brien as a Non-executive Director 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 536 913 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 4: Election of

Ms A Takoordeen as an Executive Director 99,84 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,16 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 537 413 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of KM Kathan as an Executive Director 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 536 920 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member -

Ms FFT De Buck 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 536 913 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member -

Mr G Gomwe 99,97 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,03 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 536 913 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member -

Ms AM Roets 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 536 913 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No. 6.4: Election of Audit Committee member -

Ms PG Sibiya 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 536 913 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No.7.1: Remuneration Policy 95,17 Ord

100,00 B Ord 4,83 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 535 913 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No.7.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy 95,25 Ord

100,00 B Ord 4,75 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 535 913 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord Ordinary resolution No.8: Approval of the amended rules of the 2012 Long-term Incentive Plan 99,74 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,26 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 499 692 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,87 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,06 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman 96,66 Ord

100,00 B Ord 3,34 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 510 286 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,88 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,05 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 501 349 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,87 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,05 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 501 349 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,87 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,05 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 501 349 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,87 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,05 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: member 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0.01 Ord

0.00 B Ord 88 501 349 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83.87 Ord

100.00 B Ord 0.05 Ord

0.00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: member 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 501 349 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,87 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,05 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee (includes ad hoc meetings) 99,99 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,01 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 501 349 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,87 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,05 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 501 349 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,87 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,05 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares 99,94 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,06 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 371 850 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,75 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,18 Ord

0,00 B Ord Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company 100,00 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,00 Ord

0,00 B Ord 88 537 570 Ord

10 117 951 B Ord 83,91 Ord

100,00 B Ord 0,02 Ord

0,00 B Ord

* The issued ordinary share capital is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares, 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

31 May 2022

