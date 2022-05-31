Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Sensationelle Q1 Zahlen - zündet jetzt der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
31.05.22
08:02 Uhr
6,100 Euro
+0,100
+1,67 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.05.2022 | 14:04
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Result of AGM

AECI Limited - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 31

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the 98th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of AECI held today, 31 May 2022, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

ResolutionsVotes cast disclosed as a
percentage in relation to the total number of shares voted at the meeting

Ordinary shares (Ord)
B ordinary shares (B Ord)		Number of shares votedShares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital (%)*
Ordinary shares (Ord)
B ordinary shares (B Ord)		Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital (%)*
Ordinary shares (Ord)
B ordinary shares (B Ord)
For (%)Against (%)
Ordinary resolution No. 1: Reappointment of independent auditor96,63 Ord
100,00 B Ord		3,37 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 537 420 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0.02 Ord
0.00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Dr KDK Mokhele		99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 536 920 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Mr SA Dawson		99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 536 920 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Mr WH Dissinger		99,99 Ord
100.00 B Ord		0.01 Ord
0.00 B Ord		88 536 920 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83.91 Ord
100.00 B Ord		0.02 Ord
0.00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 3: Appointment of
Ms PA Mishic O'Brien as a Non-executive Director		99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 536 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 4: Election of
Ms A Takoordeen as an Executive Director		99,84 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,16 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 537 413 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of KM Kathan as an Executive Director99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 536 920 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms FFT De Buck		99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 536 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member -
Mr G Gomwe		99,97 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,03 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 536 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms AM Roets		99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 536 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No. 6.4: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms PG Sibiya		99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 536 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No.7.1: Remuneration Policy95,17 Ord
100,00 B Ord		4,83 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 535 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No.7.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy95,25 Ord
100,00 B Ord		4,75 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 535 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Ordinary resolution No.8: Approval of the amended rules of the 2012 Long-term Incentive Plan99,74 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,26 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 499 692 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,06 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman96,66 Ord
100,00 B Ord		3,34 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 510 286 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,88 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: member99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0.01 Ord
0.00 B Ord		88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83.87 Ord
100.00 B Ord		0.05 Ord
0.00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: member99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee (includes ad hoc meetings)99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares99,94 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,06 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 371 850 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,75 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,18 Ord
0,00 B Ord
Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord		88 537 570 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord		83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord		0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord

* The issued ordinary share capital is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares, 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Woodmead, Sandton

31 May 2022

Equity and Debt Sponsor:

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.