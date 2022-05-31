AECI Limited - Result of AGM
London, May 31
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 98th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of AECI held today, 31 May 2022, all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the requisite majority of votes. In this regard, AECI confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes cast disclosed as a
percentage in relation to the total number of shares voted at the meeting
Ordinary shares (Ord)
B ordinary shares (B Ord)
|Number of shares voted
|Shares voted disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital (%)*
Ordinary shares (Ord)
B ordinary shares (B Ord)
|Shares abstained disclosed as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital (%)*
Ordinary shares (Ord)
B ordinary shares (B Ord)
|For (%)
|Against (%)
|Ordinary resolution No. 1: Reappointment of independent auditor
|96,63 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|3,37 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 537 420 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0.02 Ord
0.00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 2.1: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Dr KDK Mokhele
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 536 920 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 2.2: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Mr SA Dawson
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 536 920 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 2.3: Re-election of Non-executive Director -
Mr WH Dissinger
|99,99 Ord
100.00 B Ord
|0.01 Ord
0.00 B Ord
|88 536 920 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83.91 Ord
100.00 B Ord
|0.02 Ord
0.00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 3: Appointment of
Ms PA Mishic O'Brien as a Non-executive Director
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 536 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 4: Election of
Ms A Takoordeen as an Executive Director
|99,84 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,16 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 537 413 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 5: Re-election of KM Kathan as an Executive Director
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 536 920 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.1: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms FFT De Buck
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 536 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.2: Election of Audit Committee member -
Mr G Gomwe
|99,97 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,03 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 536 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.3: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms AM Roets
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 536 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No. 6.4: Election of Audit Committee member -
Ms PG Sibiya
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 536 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No.7.1: Remuneration Policy
|95,17 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|4,83 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 535 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No.7.2: Implementation of Remuneration Policy
|95,25 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|4,75 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 535 913 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Ordinary resolution No.8: Approval of the amended rules of the 2012 Long-term Incentive Plan
|99,74 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,26 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 499 692 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,06 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.1: Directors' fees and remuneration - Board: Chairman
|96,66 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|3,34 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 510 286 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,88 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.2: Directors' fees - Board: Non-executive Directors
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.3: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: Chairman
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.4: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: Chairman
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.5: Directors' fees - Audit Committee: member
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0.01 Ord
0.00 B Ord
|88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83.87 Ord
100.00 B Ord
|0.05 Ord
0.00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.6: Directors' fees - Other Board Committees: member
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.7: Directors' fees - Meeting attendance fee (includes ad hoc meetings)
|99,99 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,01 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 1.8: Directors' fees - Per-trip allowance
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 501 349 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,87 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,05 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 2: General authority to repurchase shares
|99,94 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,06 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 371 850 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,75 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,18 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|Special resolution No. 3: Financial assistance to related or inter-related company
|100,00 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,00 Ord
0,00 B Ord
|88 537 570 Ord
10 117 951 B Ord
|83,91 Ord
100,00 B Ord
|0,02 Ord
0,00 B Ord
* The issued ordinary share capital is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares, 10 117 951 unlisted redeemable convertible B ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares.
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.
Woodmead, Sandton
31 May 2022
Equity and Debt Sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)