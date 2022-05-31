DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
Munich/Martinsried, Germany, May 31, 2022 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next-generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets, is pleased to announce that the Company's partner Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB ("Lipigon") has advanced their lead candidate, Lipisense, into a phase 1 clinical study. Lipisense is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) discovered and developed with Secarna's proprietary LNAplus platform for the treatment of rare lipid-related-diseases. The Swedish Medical Products Agency approved the trial last week and the first subject has already been dosed. Progression of the drug candidate into the clinic triggered an undisclosed milestone payment to Secarna.
About Secarna's proprietary drug discovery and development platform, LNAplus
Secarna's proprietary, customized LNAplus platform is being applied to the discovery, testing and selection of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) for pre-clinical and clinical development. LNAplus encompasses all aspects of drug discovery and pre-clinical development and has proven to be fast, reliable, scalable and efficient, enabling the discovery of novel antisense-based therapies for challenging or currently undruggable targets.The platform includes the powerful proprietary Oligofyer bioinformatics pipeline, a streamlined, high efficiency screening process, including Secarna's proprietary LNA-Vit(r)ox safety test system, as well as target-specific functional assays. Secarna's platform and ASOs have been validated by numerous in-house projects as well as in several academic and industry collaborations.
About Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
Secarna Pharmaceuticals is the leading independent European next-generation antisense drug discovery and development company addressing high unmet medical needs in immuno-oncology and immunology, as well as viral, neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Secarna's mission is to maximize the performance and output of its proprietary LNAplus antisense oligonucleotide discovery platform, as well as to develop highly specific, safe, and efficacious best-in-class antisense therapies. With over 15 development programs, including both proprietary pipeline projects and partnered programs, Secarna focuses on targets in indications where antisense-based approaches have clear potential benefits over other therapeutic modalities. www.secarna.com
