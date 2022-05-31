OKX 'Earn Carnival': Earn 5X Staking rewards and up to 500% APY on Flash Deals

The OKX 'Earn Carnival' giveaway opens on May 31 to mark OKX's 5-year anniversary

Celebrate with OKX to earn 5X Staking rewards and up to 500% APY on Flash Deals

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, will announce the "Earn Carnival", its biggest ever Earn giveaway, celebrating five years of international growth and blockchain innovation. Starting from May 31, users will be able to claim 5X Staking and up to 500% APY on Flash Deal rewards when they join in the celebrations.

Since 2017, OKX has become one of the largest crypto exchanges by trading volume. It serves over 20 million users in more than 180 markets around the world. The platform provides everything investors need, with products including spot, margin, futures, options, perpetual swaps trading, DeFi, lending, and mining services.

The OKX 'Earn Carnival' is open to all users, offering up to 500% APY on Flash Deals and 5X returns when they stake their assets on OKX Earn, the company's crypto earning aggregator platform. OKX Earn provides many opportunities to earn passive income across a range of Staking, loan-invest, lending and DeFi services.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: "We were the first exchange to seamlessly connect customers from a centralized exchange to a new DeFi offering. Our product has a combination of listing and staking pairs because we believe DeFi is the ultimate utility you can offer investors. OKX is proud to have the most variety of such offers and incentives for investors to stake their crypto. We are thrilled for Earn Carnival to further educate users about OKX's unique offers and show people the ways CeFi and DeFi can come together."

OKX Earn is DeFi made easy. The product makes it simple for users to put their crypto to work with 160+ offers, high APY Flash Deals and one-click, gas-free Staking for many tokens. Both Staking and OKX's Flash Deals are popular offerings, with the Flash Deals often reaching 100% subscription.

Lennix Lai, Financial Markets Director, OKX, said: "The last five years have been an unpredictable ride, but I wouldn't change a thing. I'm very proud of what OKX has achieved as it has continued to lead the sector and the world in empowering users to take control of their financial futures and invest responsibly. I'd like to thank everyone at OKX for getting us to this point, and to express my great excitement for what the future holds. Happy fifth birthday OKX!"

From June 1, 2022, all new users who qualify[1] will enjoy up to 500% APY when they invest in OKX's Flash Deals. All existing OKX users who invest in Staking on Earn will also earn 5X APY[2] when they stake BTC, ETH, USDC, NEAR, EOS, TRX, SOL or ATOM[3]. The respective terms for the investments are five days for Flash Deals and 15 days for Staking rewards.

About OKX

OKX is a leading crypto trading app and Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers in over 180 international markets, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app of choice for investors and professional traders globally.

Since 2017, OKX has served a global community of people who share a common interest in participating in a new financial system that is designed to be a level playing field for everyone. We strive to educate people on the potential of crypto markets and how to invest and trade responsibly. Beyond the OKX trading app, our Web3 wallet, known as MetaX, is our latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

[1] New users must subscribe to Earn for the first time during the Carnival event and hold total Earn assets of no less than 1500 USDT to qualify

[2] 5X APY is already calculated into APY shown with Staking offers

[3] Based on a return model of stake token A to earn token B