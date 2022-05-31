Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2022) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR.H) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000. The financing will consist of up to five million units at 15 cents, each unit consisting of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of 25 cents for 12 months. The warrants will be subject to the right of the company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the company trade at or above 50 cents for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. Finders' fees in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies may apply to the financing and all securities issued will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period. Proceeds raised from the financing will be used for exploration and working capital expenditures.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

Contact:

brianleeners@gmail.com

