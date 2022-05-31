Bosnia's Foreign Investment Promotion Agency said it has successfully pitched the municipality of Grude to Norwegian renewables developer Greenstat.The government agency responsible for attracting foreign investment to Bosnia and Herzegovina has successfully pitched the municipality of Grude to Norwegian renewables company Greenstat. Bosnia's Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (Fipa) said last week that the Bergen-based developer has started working on the 45 MW Petjnik solar plant. Fipa said construction will begin in June, with panels to be installed from the first quarter of 2023. The site ...

