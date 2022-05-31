Anzeige
31.05.2022 | 15:41
BluOr Bank AS publish unaudited results for Q1 2022

BluOr Bank AS has published unaudited results for Q1 2022.

BluOr Bank's profit for the 1st quarter is EUR 2.7 million, which is more than
twice the profit for the 1st quarter of last year. 

Q1 2022 Report is published also on the Bank's website
https://www.bluorbank.lv/en/financial-information

Please find in the attachment: BluOr Bank AS financial results for Q1 2022



About BluOr Bank:

BluOr Bank AS is a privately owned commercial bank of Latvia. The Bank was
established in 2001. BluOr Bank AS provides a full range of banking services:
daily banking services for corporate and individuals, loans to small and
medium-sized companies, asset management and brokerage services. 

According to the Bank's strategy, the main business segment is corporate
banking with a focus on small and medium-sized companies and corporate lending. 

Additional information: https://www.bluorbank.lv



For contacts:

Ingrida Šmite

Head of Corporate Communication and marketing department BluOr Bank

Ph.: +371 67 034 257

pr@bluorbank.lv

ingrida.smite@bluorbank.lv

www.bluorbank.lv

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1072184
