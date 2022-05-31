BluOr Bank AS publish unaudited results for Q1 2022

BluOr Bank AS has published unaudited results for Q1 2022. BluOr Bank's profit for the 1st quarter is EUR 2.7 million, which is more than twice the profit for the 1st quarter of last year. Q1 2022 Report is published also on the Bank's website https://www.bluorbank.lv/en/financial-information Please find in the attachment: BluOr Bank AS financial results for Q1 2022 About BluOr Bank: BluOr Bank AS is a privately owned commercial bank of Latvia. The Bank was established in 2001. BluOr Bank AS provides a full range of banking services: daily banking services for corporate and individuals, loans to small and medium-sized companies, asset management and brokerage services. According to the Bank's strategy, the main business segment is corporate banking with a focus on small and medium-sized companies and corporate lending. Additional information: https://www.bluorbank.lv For contacts: Ingrida Šmite Head of Corporate Communication and marketing department BluOr Bank Ph.: +371 67 034 257 pr@bluorbank.lv ingrida.smite@bluorbank.lv www.bluorbank.lv Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1072184