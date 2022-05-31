First Standard Supporting MOBI Battery Initiative

MOBI's Battery State of Health (SOH) Standard released today fuels EV adoption; provides assurance for owners, lenders, and insurers; opens new options for decentralized grid storage; and accelerates the secondary EV market

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global electric vehicle (EV) market projected to reach a value of $725.14 billion by 2026 , there is increasing need to understand the performance, or State of Health (SOH), of batteries. Defining, measuring, and accessing battery SOH is a key step toward enhancing visibility in the battery supply chain, enabling circular business models, improving road safety, and breaking down the barriers to widespread primary and secondary EV market adoption.

MOBI and its members released the Battery SOH Standard today to accelerate the use of battery health as a key parameter in various business applications and regulatory frameworks. Widely accepted definitions and measures of battery SOH will unlock new circular business models by giving stakeholders new tools to ensure EV batteries are produced, distributed, maintained, and recycled in a safe and sustainable way, opening the door to an array of second and third-life battery uses such as the creation of decentralized energy storage systems. The ability to access SOH data will enable EV owners to easily check whether a battery needs to be recharged or replaced, eliminating range anxiety and empowering more buyers to purchase new and used EVs with confidence.

The Battery SOH Standard is a foundational component of the MOBI Battery Initiative , which focuses on the creation of a comprehensive, CARB-compliant framework for an industry-wide secure data management system that can be used to improve the visibility and sustainability of the global battery value chain per the requirements of the EU Battery Directive . The standard is also a key to the Battery Passport, which will be used to track batteries throughout the value chain using key attributes such as SOH.

In addition to producing the SOH Standard, MOBI is developing a W3C-compliant decentralized battery identity number (BIN) standard for the Battery Birth Certificate and Battery Passport (managed by the battery Self-Sovereign Digital Twin). In the battery value chain, MOBI's Integrated Trust Network can be used as the blockchain-based identity trust anchor and Citopia marketplace enables verifiable credentials for peer-to-peer SOH data sharing.

The MOBI Battery SOH standard was made possible by the contributions of Accenture, ASJade Technology, Aucnet Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Blockedge, CarIQ, CEVT, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Henshin Group, Hitachi America, Ltd., IoTeX, Information Technology Institute, ITOCHU, NuCypher, peaq, Reply, and USAA.

"MOBI and our members expect that this first Battery SOH Standard and the MOBI Battery Initiative will contribute to the creation of a greener, more resilient global battery value chain, and accelerate our common goal for a sustainable, low carbon transportation future," said Tram Vo, MOBI Director & Founder.

"Aucnet aims to become the leader in the sustainable circular distribution of used EVs and their batteries. Accurate, transparent battery SOH evaluation is a key factor for this, and the MOBI Battery SOH standard is an important step towards enabling it," said Masayasu Takigawa, Senior Managing Executive Officer at Aucnet Inc.

"Having a common approach to battery health doesn't only improve the safety and efficiency of electric and hybrid vehicles, it's key to increasing their adoption and helping the industry collaborate better," said Roger Berg, vice president of North America R&D at DENSO. "It's building blocks like these that help us pursue DENSO's Two Great Causes: Green - achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 - and Peace of Mind - creating a safe and seamless world for all."

"The Battery SOH Standard will allow digital solutions to be implemented securely and reliably in a range of use cases including battery tracking, repurposing, and so on, and has the potential to bring significant benefit to the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem," said Dr. Xiaoliang Zhu, Sr. Researcher, R&D Division of Hitachi America, Ltd.

"The Battery SOH Standard released by MOBI establishes a solid foundation for stakeholders in the battery ecosystem sharing battery health information in a trustworthy manner and unlocks new opportunities to create an effective circular economy for future mobility applications," said Dr. Xinxin Fan, IoTeX Head of Blockchain and Research.

About MOBI

MOBI is a nonprofit alliance of many of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, startups, governments, transit agencies, NGOs, insurers/financial institutions, toll road providers, smart city leaders, and technology companies working to accelerate adoption and promote standards in blockchain, distributed ledgers, and related technologies.

MOBI and its members are creating simple blockchain-based standards to identify vehicles, people, businesses, and MOBI Trusted Trip in order to securely exchange and share data, and pay for mobility services, with the goal of making transportation more efficient, democratic, affordable, greener, safer, and less congested. MOBI itself is technology and vendor agnostic. For additional information about joining MOBI, please reach out to Griffin Haskins ( griffin@dlt.mobi ) or visit www.dlt.mobi .