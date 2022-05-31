

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. consumer confidence index for May is due at 10 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it retreated against the franc, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.0716 against the euro, 1.2591 against the pound, 128.70 against the yen and 0.9590 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.







