Germany's new solar additions for April included 517 MW under the country's incentive scheme and 35 MW of unsubsidized installations.From pv magazine Germany Germany installed 553 MW of new PV capacity in April, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). The new solar additions for April included 517 MW under the country's incentive scheme and 35 MW of unsubsidized installations. By comparison, the country installed 916 MW of solar in March and 620 MW of PV in April 2021. Newly installed solar capacity reached 2.5 GW in the first four months of this ...

