Cell Analysis Market worth $28.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cell Analysis Market by Product & Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, High Content Screening), Process (Single-cell Analysis), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2027 from USD 17.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Increase in the number of discovery research studies serves as one of the key driving factors of the cell analysis market. The role of cell analysis in drug discovery has expanded significantly over the years, with new technologies being introduced in the market that generate accurate results while minimizing the time required. This is also supplemented by technological advancements in the field of molecular biology, cell biology and genomics.

The software segment is estimated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period of cell analysis market



Based on product & service, the global market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, accessories, software, and services. Cell analysis software serves as an attractive market space attributed to the advancements made in cell analysis, specially in the areas of flow cytometry and single-cell analysis. This has led to an increase in the number of emerging companies entering this market space. As a result, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The flow cytometry technique segment accounted for the largest share in the cell analysis market in 2021



Based on technique, the global market is segmented into flow cytometry, PCR, cell microarrays, microscopy, spectrophotometry, high-content screening, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share of in 2021. The flow cytometry technique has gained significant traction across different analysis processes, including single-cell analysis. This technique is able to perform simultaneous measurement and analysis of distinct characteristics of single-cell particles when they flow in a fluid stream of a light beam.

The single-cell analysis segment is estimated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period of cell analysis market



Based on process, the global market is segmented into cell identification, cell viability, cell signaling pathway/signal transduction, cell proliferation, cell counting & quality control, cell interaction, cell structure study, target identification & validation, and single-cell analysis. Cell analysis applications are expected to broaden across the fields of therapeutics, research, and diagnostics attributed to the advent of single-cell analysis. This has rendered this segment with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Additionally, single-cell analysis serves as a powerful tool to assess individual cells at multiple parameters, in a heterogeneous cell population.

The hospitals & clinical testing laboratories segment is estimated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period of cell analysis market



On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The demand for cell analysis products is set to elevate across in-house diagnostic and research centers, in-house pathology centers, and reference laboratories; collectively contributing to the fastest growth rate of hospitals & clinical testing laboratories during the forecast period. The development of highly specialized and complex cell-based assays is expected to supplement this growth.

Asia Pacific has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in cell analysis market



The global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid increase in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries coupled with affordable with cell analysis services are the key contributing factors to the regional growth.

The cell analysis market is fragmented in nature with prominent players operating in this market such as Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), General Electric (US), Merck KGaA (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Miltenyi Biotec (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), BioStatus Limited (UK), Fluidigm Corporation (US), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), Cell Biolabs (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Meiji Techno (US), Promega Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), CELLINK (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), 10x Genomics (US), and Illumina (US).

