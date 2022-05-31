The Business Research Company: TBRC's Commercial Printing Market Report Sees The US Reach Almost $68 Billion Last Year

The Business Research Company's commercial printing industry outlook provides focus on any major region you want to study for the best business growth opportunity.

LONDON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printing market size is expected to grow from $311.53 billion in 2021 to $322.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The printing market is expected to grow to $350.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.1%.

The global printing market is segmented by type into commercial printing (except screen and books), commercial screen printing, books printing, by technology into flexography printing, rotogravure printing, digital printing, offset printing, others, by application into packaging, advertising, publishing, others. The commercial printing industry outlook specifically measures that the US commercial printing market size reached a value of nearly $67.85 billion in 2021.

Request a free sample of the Printing Market Report

US Commercial Printing Market Players

PRINTING United Alliance, National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers (NAPIM) , Printing Industries of America (PIA), and National Print Owners Association (NPOA) are the major associations for the commercial printing market in the USA.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) , Taylor Corporation , Quad , Orora North America , Democrat Printing & Lithographing , Cedar Graphics Inc , Transcontinental Inc , Company Folders Inc , LSC Communications , Custom Magnets Direct , Online Print-Shop , Printing Center USA , DNP America LLC , and Pfl Tech Inc are the major companies for the commercial printing market in the USA.

Just this month in May 2022, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has launched the AM Forward program, meant to further spur the growth of additive manufacturing (AM) in the country. The program will see the U.S. government and giant multinationals support 3D printing initiatives, small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in various ways.

Commercial Printing Industry Overview

The commercial printing market consists of sales of commercial printing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in commercial printing on purchased stock materials, such as stationery, invitations, labels, and similar items, on a job order basis. Commercial printing refers to any printing services for business purposes, which are intended to be sold commercially.

Commercial printers produce a wide variety of products including brochures, announcements, books, booklets, magazines, posters, stationery, business forms, invitations, flyers, newsletters, catalogs, portfolios and others, printed on paper, textile products, metal, glass, plastic and other materials.

These printed products help organizations/companies support their marketing, advertising, retail, and publishing activities.

Commercial printing involves converting a design for a printed image into a carrier such as a screen, cylinder, or plate, which is referred as the pre-press stage. This stage involves different typesetting and composition, photography, color separation and preparing the carrier. The actual printing process is carried out in the press stage where the printer uses ink to transfer a digital product into a printed format. The printed materials are finally assembled and finished in the post-press stage.

The commercial printing market covered in this report includes revenues of entities offering different commercial printing technologies such as lithographic printing, digital printing, flexographic printing, screen printing, gravure printing and other technologies.

The commercial printing market covered in this report includes revenues of entities engaged in commercial printing for packaging, advertising, publishing and other applications.

See more on the Printing Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Printing And Related Support Activities Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Printing, Support Activities For Printing), By Technology (Flexography Printing, Rotogravure Printing, Digital Printing, OffSet Printing, Other Technologies), By Application (Packaging, Advertising, Publishing, Other Applications) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Printing Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Typesetting Machinery, Offset Printing Machinery, Flexographic Printing Machinery, Gravure Printing Machinery, Printing Trades Binding Machinery And Equipment, Other Printing Machinery And Equipment), By Capacity (Small, Medium, Large), By Operation (Autonomous, Semi-autonomous, Manual), By End Use (Packaging, Publication, Other End Uses) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Printing Inks Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Oil-Based Printing Inks, Solvent-Based Printing Inks, Water-Based Printing Inks), By Product Type (Offset Printing Inks, Flexographic Printing Inks, Rotogravure Printing Inks, Digital Printing Inks), By End-User Industries (Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing, Other End-Use Industries) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg