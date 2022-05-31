Das sind die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine am Mittwoch, den 1. Juni 2022 TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN 09:00 DEU: SMG European Recovery Spac, Erstnotiz General Standard 10:00 DEU: Dermapharm Holding, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:00 DEU: OHB, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:00 DEU: New Work, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:00 DEU: Patrizia, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:00 DEU: GFT, Hauptversammlung (online) 10:30 DEU: Klöckner & Co, Hauptversammlung ...

