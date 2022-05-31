SIGNA Sports United ("SSU" or the "Company"), a specialist online sports retail and tech company with a focus on bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports, today announced that its leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences during June 2022.

Barclays European Internet Emerging Tech Conference, 10 June 2022. Stephan Zoll, Chief Executive Officer, and Alexander Johnstone, Chief Financial Officer, will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings.

Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum, 21 June 2022. Philip Rossner, Chief Strategy Officer, will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings.

Jefferies Consumer Conference, 21 June 2022. Stephan Zoll, Chief Executive Officer, and Alexander Johnstone, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat, present at a Breakout session and conduct in-person one-on-one and small group meetings. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available on demand on SSU's website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com beginning on 20 June 2022.

Please contact your salesperson at the host firms for additional information and to request a meeting with management.

About SIGNA Sports United:

SIGNA Sports United is an NYSE listed specialist online sports retail and tech company. We own companies and brands in various sports including bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. We sell equipment and apparel via our 100 own online stores, collaborate with 500+ independent brick and mortar shops, and partner with over 1000 sports brands. Together we serve 7+ million customers around the world.

SIGNA Sports United companies and brands include Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, CAMPZ, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, and OUTFITTER.

Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com

