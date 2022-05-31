- (PLX AI) - Salesforce Q1 revenue USD 7,410 million vs. estimate USD 7,380 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 17.6%
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.98 vs. estimate USD 0.94
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.74-4.76; up from USD 4.62-4.64 previously
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 20.4%, up from 20% previously
- • Says we have been able to deliver strong growth while also driving disciplined decision-making, enabling us to expand our operating margin guidance for the full year
SALESFORCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de