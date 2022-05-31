Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone:+372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
PRFOODS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone:+372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|23:05
|Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 3nd quarter and 9 months of 2021/2022 financial year
|Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone:+372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
► Artikel lesen
|18.05.
|PRFoods: Changes in financial results publication
|PRFoods AS declares that 2021/2022 financial year 9 months unaudited results will be published, according to Stock Exchange rules no later than two months after end of the reporting period, 31.5.2022....
► Artikel lesen
|11.04.
|AS PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 3rd quarter and 9 months of the 2021/2022 financial year
|Indrek Kasela, CEO, PRFoods:
"PRFoods' unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover in the 3nd quarter of the financial year 2021/2022 amounted to 7.87 million euros and unaudited consolidated turnover...
► Artikel lesen
|08.03.
|PRFoods: Completion of the Tansfer of the Shares of Heimon Kala Oy
|The preconditions for the completion of the transaction set forth in the agreement on the transfer of 100% of the shares of Heimon Kala Oy entered into between AS PRFoods subsidiary Saaremere Kala AS...
► Artikel lesen
|28.02.
|AS PRFoods resolutions of the Shareholders
|Resolutions Adopted by the General Meeting of Shareholders of AS PRFoods on 25.02.2022 without calling a meeting
The general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was...
► Artikel lesen